ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 97.2% in February

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

