ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 97.2% in February

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Tronics Unlimited
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.