ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. ADT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

ADT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 1.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 200.03%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ADT by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

See Also

