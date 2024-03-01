Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after buying an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after buying an additional 1,370,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

