Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of AAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $143.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

