Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

NYSE AAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $143.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,807.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

