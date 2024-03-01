Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,807.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 160,157 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

