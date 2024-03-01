Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NYSE AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $143.96. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

