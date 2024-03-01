aelf Market Capitalization Reaches $474.60 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $474.60 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001180 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000761 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,506,620 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.