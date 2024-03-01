AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $90.00 at Susquehanna

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of AER stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AerCap has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $80.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AerCap by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,366,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 572,441 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in AerCap by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

