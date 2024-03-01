Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

A stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

