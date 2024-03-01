agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGL. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Huntington National Bank grew its position in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

