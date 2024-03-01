agilon health’s (AGL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.65.

AGL stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. agilon health has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.47.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

