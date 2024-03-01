AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Down 81.7% in February

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

