AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:AITR opened at $10.24 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
