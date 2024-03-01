AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AITR opened at $10.24 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

