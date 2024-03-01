AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIBBU) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIBBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIBBU opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. AIB Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIB Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIBBU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.
AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
