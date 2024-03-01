Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,535,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,860,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000.

Aimei Health Technology stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. Aimei Health Technology has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

