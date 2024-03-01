Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Kishore Korde Sells 16,593 Shares

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 296.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

