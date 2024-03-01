Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.8 %

AL opened at $40.09 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

