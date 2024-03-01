Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $282.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $234.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.45 and its 200 day moving average is $270.64. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

