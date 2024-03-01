AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered AirBoss of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

TSE BOS opened at C$5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.51. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

