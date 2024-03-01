Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 357.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on AKTX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
AKTX opened at $2.21 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akari Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Papa John’s International Makes Dough and Stock Rises
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Zscaler Stock Price Plunges: Buy the Dip Candidate
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.