Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Nicole R. Hadas Sells 7,411 Shares of Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $11,264.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 669,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,234.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,607,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

