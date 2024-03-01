Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$16.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$13.56 and a 1 year high of C$20.20.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.86.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.