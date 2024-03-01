Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 222.50%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at about $7,731,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1,738.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 196,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.