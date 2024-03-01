Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.41. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alkami Technology by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,633,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 331,166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 37.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 503,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.