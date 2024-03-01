Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JMP Securities

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

ALKT opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,757 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alkami Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.