Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Sells $195,648.24 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.3 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

