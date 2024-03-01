Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Altium’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.
Altium Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
About Altium
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altium
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.