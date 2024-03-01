Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

AMBC opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 164,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

