Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
Ambac Financial Group Price Performance
AMBC opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.