AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $275,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.34 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $859.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

