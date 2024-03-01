AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.34 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $859.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
