Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

