Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AS

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports Company Profile

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.