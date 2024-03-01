Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.11.

AS opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

