Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

