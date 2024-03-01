American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $25.00 at Bank of America

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.55.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.