American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 643,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,708 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AMH opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

