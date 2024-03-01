Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,189,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 2,097,450 shares.The stock last traded at $25.55 and had previously closed at $24.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,778,000 after acquiring an additional 343,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,292,000 after buying an additional 1,071,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,077,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,882,000 after buying an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.