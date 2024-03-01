Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $76,504.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 877,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,135,000 after purchasing an additional 364,539 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.