Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading Down 7.2%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 934,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,976,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

In other news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,349 shares of company stock worth $3,669,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,085,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,844,000 after buying an additional 106,086 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 96,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 392.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,949,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after buying an additional 2,350,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,803,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

