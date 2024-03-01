Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 1,286.3% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Trading Up 4.8 %

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.