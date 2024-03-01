Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 1,286.3% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Trading Up 4.8 %
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.