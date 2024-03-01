Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $143.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

