Analysts Offer Predictions for G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 98.86%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $3.32 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,671,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 150,376 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,273 shares of company stock valued at $367,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

