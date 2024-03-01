Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) PT at GBX 490.88

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.88 ($6.23).

BDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

LON BDEV opened at GBX 471.70 ($5.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,028.26, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 521.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 12,173.91%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

