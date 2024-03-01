Analysts Set Expectations for ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ARC Document Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ARC Document Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
ARC Document Solutions Price Performance
ARC stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.
ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 556,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Document Solutions
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.