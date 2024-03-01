Analysts Set Expectations for ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ARC Document Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ARC Document Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

ARC stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 556,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

