Analysts Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $289.93

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.56.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

