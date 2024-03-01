Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $55.56

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

