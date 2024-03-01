Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $157.43

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

OC stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after buying an additional 819,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after buying an additional 447,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.