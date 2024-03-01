Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$18.00

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSI. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pason Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $644,240. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.36. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.33.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.