Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) PT at $24.02

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $28.17 on Friday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $351,507.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $351,507.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 151,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 299,045 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

