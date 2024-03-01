Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

